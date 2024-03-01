Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 115 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 2,444.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after buying an additional 5,689,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Accenture by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,474,000 after buying an additional 1,469,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $374.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $361.67 and a 200 day moving average of $333.53. The firm has a market cap of $234.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $380.40.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.63.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

