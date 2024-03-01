Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.55 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,376,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,479,000 after buying an additional 129,889 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,010,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,828,000 after purchasing an additional 190,011 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,381,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,300,000 after purchasing an additional 324,889 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,081,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,449,000 after purchasing an additional 59,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,860,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.29. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $29.30.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

