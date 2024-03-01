Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 74.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.30% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 104,507 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 451.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 793,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after buying an additional 649,244 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 769,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after buying an additional 20,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 735,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 509,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after buying an additional 55,709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIAL opened at $17.67 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33.

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

