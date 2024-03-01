Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.17 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Boeing by 185.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $203.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.35 and a 200 day moving average of $214.46. The stock has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.