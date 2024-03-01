Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 137,549 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 37,613 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Oracle by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 11,756 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 51,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $111.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.13. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.