Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $127.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.74. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.