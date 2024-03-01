Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 582 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,676 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB opened at $53.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $71.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

