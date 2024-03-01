Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 361 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,312 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,128,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,837,985,000 after purchasing an additional 549,861 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,582,298 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,562,664,000 after purchasing an additional 549,099 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,471 shares of company stock worth $1,405,537. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $157.79 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $159.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.33 and a 200 day moving average of $128.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $176.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

