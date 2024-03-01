Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered Redfin from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.06.

Get Redfin alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Redfin

Redfin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77. Redfin has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $17.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Redfin

In other Redfin news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $73,569.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Redfin by 342.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 205,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 158,690 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 19.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 372,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 61,559 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter valued at about $914,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Redfin by 152.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 65,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Redfin by 17.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 82,724 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.