REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) Raises Dividend to $0.87 Per Share

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 3rd. This is a boost from REA Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56.

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

