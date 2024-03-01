RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised RB Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RB Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.67.

Get RB Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RB Global

RB Global Stock Down 0.4 %

RBA stock opened at $75.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 89.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.39. RB Global has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $77.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 5.61%. RB Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.06%.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,944 shares of company stock worth $400,043. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RB Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in RB Global by 10.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,007,000 after acquiring an additional 977,171 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,550,000 after buying an additional 305,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 757,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,336,000 after buying an additional 31,335 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RB Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.