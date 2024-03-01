Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.40

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.40 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 84763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Rayonier Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $439,076,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,265,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Rayonier during the second quarter valued at about $29,914,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 1,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,350,000 after buying an additional 853,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 7.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,606,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,642,000 after buying an additional 701,226 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading

