Raymond James Boosts Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$13.25

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

SES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.88.

TSE:SES opened at C$11.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.81 and a 1 year high of C$11.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In related news, Director Mark Bly bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00. Also, Director Mark Bly acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

