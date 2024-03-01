Raymond James Boosts 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$6.00

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.
Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on 5N Plus
5N Plus Stock Up 1.9 %
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 10,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 5N Plus
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.