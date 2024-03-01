Raymond James Boosts 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$6.00

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

VNP stock opened at C$4.40 on Monday. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$2.59 and a 52-week high of C$4.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$390.28 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 10,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

