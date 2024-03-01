Radius Recycling, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Radius Recycling in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.60). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Radius Recycling’s current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Radius Recycling’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

RDUS stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23. Radius Recycling has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $550.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Radius Recycling ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. Radius Recycling had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Radius Recycling by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Radius Recycling by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Radius Recycling during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Radius Recycling during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Radius Recycling during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

