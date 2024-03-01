Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.16 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.17 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DGX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.92.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.6 %

DGX stock opened at $124.89 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $148.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.92%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $103,560.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $103,560.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $503,539. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after buying an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.