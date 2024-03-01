Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 725,395 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 948,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 725,395 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Marathon Oil worth $25,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

