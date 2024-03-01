Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 67,487 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,487 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $26,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,589,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,364,000 after buying an additional 113,870 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 646.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,866,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,091,000 after buying an additional 3,347,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $114.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -53.28, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $114.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.48 and its 200 day moving average is $100.81.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,312. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Barclays increased their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

