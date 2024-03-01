Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 187,019 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,164,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,019 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.11% of VICI Properties worth $33,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,955,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VICI Properties by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,768,000 after buying an additional 3,372,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,132,000 after buying an additional 3,039,359 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VICI opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

