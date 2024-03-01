Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,520 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.46% of Smartsheet worth $25,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 112.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 178,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 94,494 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Oberndorf William E raised its stake in Smartsheet by 27.3% during the third quarter. Oberndorf William E now owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $759,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $345,576.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,967.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $1,589,047 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR opened at $42.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.06. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

