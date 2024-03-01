Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $35.86 Million Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,170 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in argenx were worth $35,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in argenx during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in argenx by 116.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC grew its stake in argenx by 22.1% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $444.00 to $346.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.29.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $380.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.35 and a beta of 0.69. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $550.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $386.84 and a 200-day moving average of $451.72.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

