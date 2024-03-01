Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $24.67 Million Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 553,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,899 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $24,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in PNM Resources by 59.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PNM Resources by 64.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth $66,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNM opened at $36.49 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.49%.

PNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

