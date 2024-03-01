Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 364,853 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 949.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364,853 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.19% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $25,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,741,000 after acquiring an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after acquiring an additional 312,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $62.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average is $61.53. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

