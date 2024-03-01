Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) PT Raised to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 139.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Quantum-Si Trading Down 4.0 %

Quantum-Si stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. Quantum-Si has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Quantum-Si during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Quantum-Si by 210.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 30.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.

