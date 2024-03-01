Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $259.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $227.00 to $259.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.42.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $241.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $151.70 and a 52-week high of $242.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 75.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.