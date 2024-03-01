Quanex Building Products Co. (NX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Quanex Building Products has a payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quanex Building Products to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. Quanex Building Products has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $295.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quanex Building Products will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $911,131.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $911,131.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 4,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $148,644.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,574.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,962. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,714,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,553,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Quanex Building Products from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

