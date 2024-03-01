QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0314 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

QBE Insurance Group Price Performance

QBIEY opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. QBE Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

