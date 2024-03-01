QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0314 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.
QBE Insurance Group Price Performance
QBIEY opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. QBE Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $11.68.
About QBE Insurance Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than QBE Insurance Group
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Hot Stocks Bought by Members of Congress: Follow the Money
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.