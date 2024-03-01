Q4 2025 Earnings Estimate for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alignment Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s FY2028 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 75.64%. The business had revenue of $465.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALHC. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.66.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

