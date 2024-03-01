Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Everest Group, Ltd. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:EG)

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Everest Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.11. The consensus estimate for Everest Group’s current full-year earnings is $62.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Everest Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $18.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $19.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $11.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $18.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $66.29 EPS.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Everest Group from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.67.

Everest Group Price Performance

Everest Group stock opened at $368.88 on Friday. Everest Group has a 12 month low of $331.08 and a 12 month high of $417.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.60. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other news, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz bought 285 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,400.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger M. Singer bought 500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

