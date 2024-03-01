Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.73.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.49. Q2 has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28.

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $27,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,581.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $345,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,714,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $27,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,581.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,401 shares of company stock worth $9,358,435. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

