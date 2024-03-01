Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Lowered by Analyst

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.99. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.26 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.88 EPS.
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.65 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 13.16%.
Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$131.80 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$107.92 and a 12-month high of C$137.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$132.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$124.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$185.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84.
Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.57%.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
