Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Lowered by Analyst

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.99. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.26 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.88 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.65 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RY. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$137.34.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$131.80 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$107.92 and a 12-month high of C$137.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$132.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$124.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$185.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.57%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

