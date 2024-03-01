Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Boosted by Analyst

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Mountain Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for New Mountain Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of New Mountain Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 184,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. This is a positive change from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 102.40%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Further Reading

