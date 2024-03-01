Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Xencor, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xencor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Xencor’s current full-year earnings is ($3.70) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.50) EPS.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 74.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

XNCR stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. Xencor has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $32.59.

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,603.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,387 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

