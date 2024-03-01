Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Ambac Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Ambac Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ambac Financial Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of AMBC opened at $16.34 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,789,000 after purchasing an additional 170,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,655,000 after buying an additional 177,767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,908,000 after acquiring an additional 65,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,363,000 after acquiring an additional 26,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

