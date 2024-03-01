Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Raised by Analyst

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Zoom Video Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Zoom Video Communications’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day moving average of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $793,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $793,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $136,173.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,384,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,812. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

