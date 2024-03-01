Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

URBN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $41.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,879 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

