Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $6.15 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 1.2 %

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $127.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.55. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $128.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,516 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,872 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $119,288,000 after purchasing an additional 681,375 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,563,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,917,000 after purchasing an additional 679,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 672,933 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.