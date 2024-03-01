Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Hershey Company Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hershey in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now anticipates that the company will earn $2.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Hershey’s current full-year earnings is $9.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.44 EPS.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.33.

HSY stock opened at $187.82 on Friday. Hershey has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

