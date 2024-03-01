Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for MannKind Co. Raised by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of MannKind in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.11 on Friday. MannKind has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -82.20 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 110,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,239,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in MannKind by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MannKind by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 91,652 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in MannKind by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in MannKind by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

