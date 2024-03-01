Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($5.82) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($5.11). The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($17.66) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($5.66) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($5.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($4.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($20.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.42) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $26.69 EPS.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.98) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.14.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $236.20 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $322.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $393,966.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,268.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,051,000 after purchasing an additional 333,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,770,000 after purchasing an additional 107,816 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,105,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,846,000 after purchasing an additional 605,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 91,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,822,000 after buying an additional 141,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

