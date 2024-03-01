Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $10.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.81 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on JLL. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.14.
Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 2.5 %
NYSE:JLL opened at $190.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.43. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $193.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.94.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
