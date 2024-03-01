Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Reduced by William Blair

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inogen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical technology company will earn ($0.88) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.65). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inogen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.63) EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Inogen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Inogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $6.65 on Friday. Inogen has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97.

Institutional Trading of Inogen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Inogen by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 28,822 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,358,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 37,699 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 64,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Stories

