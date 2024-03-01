Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Copa Holdings, S.A. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Copa in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $15.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copa’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $916.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.13 million. Copa had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS.

CPA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

NYSE:CPA opened at $97.47 on Friday. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $78.12 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Copa by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 463,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,060,000 after buying an additional 345,757 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after buying an additional 325,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Copa by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 369,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,728,000 after buying an additional 280,894 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Copa’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

