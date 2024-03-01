Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Issued By Roth Capital

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) – Roth Capital lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s current full-year earnings is $7.31 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Up 1.5 %

HY opened at $58.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day moving average is $52.72. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $72.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

