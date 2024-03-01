Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Globalstar, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Globalstar in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Globalstar’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Globalstar’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GSAT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Globalstar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSAT opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.00 and a beta of 0.83. Globalstar has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.06 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%.

Insider Activity at Globalstar

In related news, Director James F. Lynch bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $417,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,002.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James F. Lynch bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,775,445.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Lynch bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $417,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,540,720 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,002.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.