Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.41). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.27% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The business had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APLS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $61.97 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 3,962 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $268,504.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,873.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $96,978.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $268,504.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,662 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,873.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,898 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,552. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

