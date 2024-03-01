Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Lithia Motors, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will earn $8.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $8.58. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $37.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q2 2024 earnings at $9.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $8.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $11.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $12.84 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $13.01 EPS.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LAD has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $299.13 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $331.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Saturday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 509.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $46,000.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.