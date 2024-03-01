Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Lithia Motors, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:LAD)

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2024

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LADFree Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will earn $8.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $8.58. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $37.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q2 2024 earnings at $9.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $8.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $11.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $12.84 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $13.01 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LAD has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $299.13 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $331.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Saturday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 509.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth $46,000.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.