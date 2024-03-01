Pure Storage’s (PSTG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pure Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 308.90, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.17%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 11.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 687,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after buying an additional 70,620 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $433,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Pure Storage by 238.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 54,288 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $19,907,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $1,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

