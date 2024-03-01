Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PSTG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.90, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $37.13. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Pure Storage’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 687,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 70,620 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 54,288 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $19,907,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $1,437,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

