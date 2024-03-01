PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in PROS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in PROS by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PROS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PROS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in PROS by 1,056.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRO. KeyCorp upgraded PROS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PROS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

PROS stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.47. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

